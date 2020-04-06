Teen injured in shooting at Craigsville party

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the hip during a party in Craigsville on Saturday, sending her to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting was reported at 9:47 p.m., after a man allegedly discharged a handgun into the ground as a warning shot, which resulted in the teen being struck.

The teen was driven away from the scene and taken to Fordwick Trailer Park, where first responders located her.

The alleged shooter, Cody S. Ingram, 26 of Craigsville, was arrested without incident. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and released on a summons.

Another man, David J. Clifton III, 38 of Craigsville, was arrested for public intoxication.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

