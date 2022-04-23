Surveys open for climate action planning for Charlottesville

Published Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, 9:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Charlottesville Climate Protection Program is launching two surveys for community input to inform its climate action plan for greenhouse gas emissions reductions and its climate vulnerability assessment.

Both surveys are open now until May 20.

Survey #1: The Climate Action Survey will inform strategies and actions for the city’s Climate Action Plan, aimed at achieving Charlottesville’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals of a 45 percent reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

will inform strategies and actions for the city’s Climate Action Plan, aimed at achieving Charlottesville’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals of a 45 percent reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Survey #2: Charlottesville’s Climate Vulnerabilities Survey aims to identify the anticipated level of impact and adaptability of key community systems in response to the top climate change hazards for our area. Results from this survey will be used to inform community workshops in June, which will be the final community engagement step in developing a Climate Vulnerability Assessment. The Climate Vulnerability Assessment is a key milestone in developing a Climate Adaptation Plan.

For more information about the city’s Climate Planning, visit charlottesville.gov/climateplan

Like this: Like Loading...