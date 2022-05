Street Knowledge: Kurt Busch wins at Kansas, but was anybody under 50 watching?

Published Monday, May. 16, 2022, 8:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to break down NASCAR’s run through Kansas on Sunday. Kurt Busch notched the win on a day that saw drivers battling their tires as much as each other around the track.

The guys also discuss NASCAR ratings, and what the sport needs to do to attract younger viewers.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Like this: Like Loading...