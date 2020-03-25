Staunton: March 25 updates on city response to COVID-19

Governor’s executive order impacts: Gov. Ralph Northam announced an executive order placing temporary restrictions on a variety of businesses that significantly impact the Staunton business community in the face of continued concern about community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These restrictions are consistent with the expertise of public health officials and the focus on limiting face-to-face interactions to those necessary to access food and essential materials.

Complete details on the new restrictions, which are ordered during the period beginning at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and ending at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2020, can be found online.

Major provisions include impacts on:

restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets

recreational and entertainment businesses

bricks and mortar retail businesses

business operations offering professional services

It is important to note that retail establishments defined as essential in the order may remain open during regular business hours.

The state has published an FAQ on these restrictions to provide further guidance to business owners and the public.

The City of Staunton strongly encourages the business community and the general public to inform themselves about these new wide-ranging restrictions so they may act in accordance with the Governor’s executive order.

City Council Update. The public hearings on water fees and refuse and recycling rates, scheduled for City Council’s’ March 26 meeting, will be postponed until April 9, the same date as the scheduled public hearing on the FY2021 budget.

Meeting Recording. If you were unable to tune in to yesterday’s emergency City Council meeting or unable to hear the entire meeting, email communications@ci.staunton.va. us to request a downloadable mp3 file.

Parks and Recreation. Starting tomorrow, March 26, the basketball courts at Gypsy Hall Park, Montgomery Hall Park, Booker T. Washington Community Center and the Library will be closed to the public. As the Gypsy Hill Golf Course reopens tomorrow, a one person per cart rule will be in place. Patrons are encouraged to walk the course.

Feedback. With the posting of the new COVID-19 informational page on the city’s website, residents are encouraged to use the feedback link on the right-hand side of the page under the large image to offer suggestions as to what else could be included on this page.

Available Resources. The city has a link on the COVID-19 landing page that provides website links and phone numbers for a variety of community resources such as Social Services, Middle River Regional Jail, Social Security and more.

Stay up-to-date with the city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by signing up for our e-notification list. City Announcements will get you all information regarding COVID-19 as it is released.

