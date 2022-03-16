Staunton EDA to hold public forum, seeks questions from community

Published Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022, 6:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton Economic Development Authority is holding a public forum on economic development and is asking community members to submit questions now that will be answered at the event.

The event is being held on Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center, and community members can go to bit.ly/StauntonED by Thursday, March 24 to submit questions prior to the forum.

The focus of the forum will be to present information on Staunton Crossing as it relates to property acquisition, efforts and accomplishments, future plans for development. Information on the building activity across the City with also be provided. Staff will also respond to questions from those in attendance, as well as those questions submitted prior to the forum.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the event, but there is an opportunity to participate virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/84994812189?pwd=ZG1ZeUwwNUN1OHpsVHVGN1RsVjliUT09.

For more information about the event, visit www.stauntonbusiness.com/PublicForum, contact Billy Vaughn at vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us or Amanda DiMeo at dimeoah@ci.staunton.va.us, or call the office at 540.332.3869.