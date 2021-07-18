Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of July 19-23

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 19, eastbound – Mobile left lane closures for pavement testing, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 18 bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Traffic using new Karnes Creek bridge between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road). Be alert for flagger traffic control as needed during final stages of project. Estimated completion September 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and asphalt/pothole patching. Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Closed through late July between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) and West Virginia state line due to slope repairs. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 30.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations in the area of Route 608 (Long Meadow Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 23.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound – Be alert for possible work vehicles stopped on shoulders for survey work, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, July 19-August 20 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Occasional ramp closures with detour as needed.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 260 to 263, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures just west of Elkton for inspection of bridges over South Fork Shenandoah River, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 842 (Slate Road) and 0.2-mile east of Blazer Drive for turn-lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing and line painting between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road/Florist Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 613 (Whitmore Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 726 (War Branch Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) – Road closed between Route 736 (Swoope Road) and Route 913 (Silling Road) for bridge replacement. Estimated completion July 30. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Hinton Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 21.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 340 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 289 to 293 including Exit 291 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 27.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 623 (Back Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 23.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures for shoulder work between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 11 (Valley Pike), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures for slope repairs between Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) and Route 600 (Hayfield Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound right lane closures for brush cutting and pipe cleaning from Clarke County line to 1.5 miles west of county line, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road), Sunday and Monday nights (July 25-26) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Law enforcement traffic control for installation of new signal at Route 645 (Airport Road), Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Clarke County line and Winchester city limits, Sunday to Thursday nights (July 18-21) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 615 (Mount Olive Road) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 620 (Miller Road) and Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 23.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing in area of Route 820 (Eddys Lane) intersection, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 30.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures for shoulder work between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through August 16.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – On-ramp from southbound Route 340/522 to westbound I-66 closed during overnight hours for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 18-19).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.