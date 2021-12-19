Staunton District Traffic Alert: Weeks of Dec. 20-24 and Dec. 27-31

Published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 12:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 175, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, December 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 177 including Exit 175, northbound – Mobile lane closures and narrowed exit ramp to Route 11 for sign inspections, night of December 22-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 182 to 180 including Exit 180B, southbound – Mobile lane closures and narrowed exit ramp to Route 11 for sign inspections, night of December 22-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 183 to 182, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, December 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 194 to 191, southbound – Alternating lane closures for sign inspection, night of December 22-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking. Brief closure of ramp from Route 606 onto northbound I-81. Traffic restrictions are from 7 p.m. December 19 to 7 a.m. December 20.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) and FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane). Also on-ramp to southbound I-81 narrows. Both traffic restrictions are for sign inspections, night of December 22-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 60 (East Midland Trail) and Route 608 (Forge Road) for milling and paving, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) for tree removal operations, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Branch Potomac River, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 7.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 626 (Pecks Lane) and Route 625 (Forks of Water Road) for maintenance of bridge over Strait Creek, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Middle River, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion January 7.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion December 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures near intersection with Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for traffic signal inspection, 8 p.m. December 20 to 7 a.m. December 21.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike) – Lane or shoulder closures for utility work between Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 23.

*NEW* Route 250 (East Main Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Delphine Avenue) and eastern city limits for sign inspections, 8 p.m. December 21 to 7 a.m. December 22.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 1510 (Stuart Avenue) for traffic signal inspections, 8 p.m. December 20 to 7 a.m. December 21.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road) and Route 1562 (Devils Knob Loop) for traffic signal inspections, 8 p.m. December 21 to 7 a.m. December 22.

*NEW* Route 340 (Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Lew Dewitt Boulevard and Shenandoah Village Drive for sign inspections, 8 p.m. December 21 to 7 a.m. December 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 13.

*NEW* Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Route 250 (East Main Street) and southern city limits for sign inspections, 8 p.m. December 21 to 7 a.m. December 22.

Route 1307 (Meadow Run Court) – Alternating lane closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 1308 (Lea Drive) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1920 (Sutton Road) – Shoulder closures just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion December 31.

Mile marker 248 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 718 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (December 19-20).

Mile marker 259 to 261, northbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (December 19-20).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Lane or shoulder closures between Route 694 (Contentment Lane) and Route 727 (Airport Road) for tree removal operations, December 20-31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) for sign maintenance, December 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, December 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 296 to 297, northbound – Possible work vehicles on shoulders for survey operations, December 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and December 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) and Route 688 (Helsley Road) for tree removal operations, December 20-31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 843 (Oak Lane) and Route 674 (Run Away Lane) for tree removal operations, December 20-31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight single-lane closures between FR-733 (Pactive Way/Crown Lane) and Route 672 (Hopewell Road/Brucetown Road) for traffic signal inspections, Monday and Tuesday nights (December 20-21) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 1323 (Cives Lane/Park Center Drive) and Route 764 (Lee Avenue) for utility work, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 739 (Fox Drive) and Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) for traffic signal inspections, night of December 22 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

*UPDATE* Route 1313 (Ambrose Drive) – Shoulder closures between Route 1312 (Clarke-Ville Drive) and dead end for utility work, weekdays (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through January 6.

*UPDATE* Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane) for utility work, weekdays (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through January 6.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related



