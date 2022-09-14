Staunton-based Cadence completes facility expansion in Pennsylvania

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

CadenceCadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices, announced today the completion of its Product Realization Center expansion located in Cranberry Township, Pa.

The facility now totals 42,000-square-feet. Construction is currently underway to double the size of its Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom with a completion date set for mid-December.

“We have chosen all materials, equipment, and building designs that duplicate the current cleanroom space,” said Mark Carper, director of operations at Cadence’s Pennsylvania facility, in a news release. “Construction is planned to minimize downtime of the current cleanroom by building the additional cleanroom adjacent to the existing space.”

The entire cleanroom space will be re-certified to our controls and ISO Class 7 standards by December 11.

Cadence employs more than 550 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton. Cadence has additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

To view the virtual tour of Cadence’s Pennsylvania facility, click here.

For more information on Cadence, visit cadenceinc.com.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.