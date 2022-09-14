Staunton-based Cadence completes facility expansion in Pennsylvania
Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices, announced today the completion of its Product Realization Center expansion located in Cranberry Township, Pa.
The facility now totals 42,000-square-feet. Construction is currently underway to double the size of its Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom with a completion date set for mid-December.
“We have chosen all materials, equipment, and building designs that duplicate the current cleanroom space,” said Mark Carper, director of operations at Cadence’s Pennsylvania facility, in a news release. “Construction is planned to minimize downtime of the current cleanroom by building the additional cleanroom adjacent to the existing space.”
The entire cleanroom space will be re-certified to our controls and ISO Class 7 standards by December 11.
Cadence employs more than 550 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton. Cadence has additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
To view the virtual tour of Cadence’s Pennsylvania facility, click here.
For more information on Cadence, visit cadenceinc.com.