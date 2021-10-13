State Fair of Virginia return rekindles fall fun in the Commonwealth

Published Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, 12:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When the State Fair of Virginia opened its gates on Sept. 24, fairgoers turned out in force to rekindle the autumn tradition.

Executive Director Marlene Jolliffe said ticket sale records indicate a total attendance of 215,000.

“During the fair our focus was on providing a safe and enjoyable experience,” Jolliffe said. “Upon review afterward, the attendance figures indicate Virginians were more than ready to do something fun and familiar with family and friends. We are delighted that we could welcome them back to the State Fair.”

The 2021 fair was held Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, Jolliffe noted, the fair operated smoothly, and she said staff, partner organizations, vendors and exhibitors have cause to be pleased. “I believe the steps taken to help fairgoers maintain social distance were appreciated, and the fair’s 10-day run was blessed with absolutely beautiful weather.”

Two annual fundraisers for the State Fair scholarship program successfully generated revenues for future scholarships. The Black Tie & Boots gala was held Sept. 11, and the Sale of Champions livestock event was held Oct. 2. Since 2013 the fair’s scholarship program has awarded nearly 1,500 scholarships and has given over $570,000 to support youth education in agriculture. The fair offers more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

Interest in the fair’s various competitions was healthy this year, and competition results are being shared on the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org as they become available.

This year the fair marked its 60th year of working with midway contractor Deggeller Attractions, which is based in Palm City, Fla.

The State Fair of Virginia is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries. Virginia Farm Bureau Holding Corp. operates the fair and is a subsidiary of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.