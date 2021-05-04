State Fair of Virginia celebrates completion of Farm Credit Pavilion

A socially-distanced crowd gathered at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County on Saturday to participate in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Farm Credit Pavilion, a modern livestock facility built in partnership with the State Fair of Virginia and the three Farm Credit associations serving Virginia – a Colonial Farm Credit, MidAtlantic Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias.

The 42,000-square-foot Farm Credit Pavilion is partially enclosed and includes 675 square feet of climate-controlled offices and restrooms. The building will be available year-round to hold ag-related events and activities for the community, including opportunities for youth to engage and compete.

The ribbon-cutting event was well attended. The crowd included representatives from the Virginia Farm Bureau, Farm Credit and the State Fair of Virginia, as well as Bettina Ring, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Wayne F. Pryor, President of Virginia Farm Bureau, said, “Farm Bureau and the three Farm Credit associations that serve Virginia have had a long relationship, and we are grateful for their commitment to supporting agricultural events at The Meadow Event Park. We plan to put the Farm Credit Pavilion to use very soon, and it will be a great asset this fall for the 2021 State Fair of Virginia.”

Marlene Jolliffe, Executive Director for the State Fair of Virginia and Vice President of Operations for The Meadow Event Park, added, “We have big plans for the Farm Credit Pavilion. This new facility has absolutely been worth the wait, and it will enhance The Meadow Event Park’s ability to host numerous agricultural events, particularly youth-oriented events like those at the State Fair. We look forward to partnering with Farm Credit to support Virginia agriculture’s next generation.”

Brad Cornelius, CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias, said, “The State Fair of Virginia is a staple to the Virginia agricultural community. We are pleased to support the fair and fund the construction of a new youth livestock facility. The Farm Credit pavilion is sure to encourage and enrich youth agricultural participation, both at the annual state fair and at various agricultural events throughout the year.”

