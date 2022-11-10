Menu
stable craft brewing wins best beer cider at international competition
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Stable Craft Brewing wins best beer, cider at international competition

Crystal Graham
Published:

Stable Craft BrewingStable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill can now add international awards to its ever-growing list of accolades. The brewery won both the Best Beer of the Year and Best Fruit Cider of the Year awards out of more than 600 beer brands at the 2022 Brewski International competition.

Stable Craft Brewing won the competition’s Best Beer of the Year award for most extraordinary tasting beer for its German-style Oktoberfest/Festbier. Judges unanimously gave the beer its highest recommendation. Stable Craft was also honored for its Peach Cider with a Fruit Cider of the Year medal.

The brewery also received recognition for:

  • 304 Blonde Ale, Platinum award
  • Blueberry Blonde Ale, Platinum award
  • Porch Sipping Old Fashioned Lemonade, Gold medal
  • Gose, Gold medal
  • Robot Cowboy, a juicy or hazy India Pale Ale, Gold medal
  • Blackberry Cider, Gold medal
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte Porter, Silver medal

The competition’s six judges participated in scoring every beer entered. All entrants were judged as they arrived to ensure freshness, quality and integrity. Each beer is scored on aroma, appearance, flavor, mouthfeel and overall impression.

“We couldn’t be more excited about winning these international awards for both our beers and ciders,” said Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing. “I am extremely proud of our team of brewers and associates at Stable Craft.  Winning both the beer of the year and cider of the year at an international competition against 600 brands is a real acknowledgement of our products here.”

Stable Craft Brewing is currently preparing for its creative, upcoming holiday releases like “Chapo”, a Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout, scheduled to release Nov. 18, and “Holiday Socks and Doppelbocks”, a barrel-aged doppelbock, slated to release on Nov. 23.

For more information on Stable Craft Brewing, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

