Squirrels fall to Baysox in weekend series finale

Published Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, 4:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Bowie Baysox scored six runs in the seventh inning to hand the Richmond Flying Squirrels their first loss of the season on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (2-1) recovered from an early 4-0 deficit to take a late lead, but the Baysox (1-2) rallied against the bullpen.

Bowie took a 7-6 lead with a two-run homer by Jordan Westburg in the eighth. Joseph Ortiz added an RBI triple, a run scored on a fielding error and Hudson Haskin launched a two-run homer to cap the scoring.

It was the third home run of the game for Haskin, who finished the day with four RBIs. He became the sixth Baysox player to homer three times in a game.

Bowie scored three runs in the first inning against Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse, who was making his Giants organization debut. He settled in to post scoreless second and third innings before Haskin launched his first homer of the day against him in the fourth, a solo shot to open a 4-0 Baysox lead.

The Flying Squirrels broke onto the scoreboard in the fifth. Michael Gigliotti and Brett Auerbach hit back-to-back RBI singles and a third run scored on a double-play groundout by Will Wilson, closing the score to 4-3.

Sean Roby tied the game with a solo homer to right field leading off the sixth inning, his first at Double-A.

Haskin added his second home run of the game in the bottom of the six, a solo shot off Blake Rivera (Loss, 0-1) to put Bowie back ahead, 5-4.

In the seventh, Diego Rincones drove a two-run single off of Morgan McSweeney (Win, 1-0) to give Richmond a 6-5 lead.

Auerbach, Wilson and Jacob Heyward each had two hits for the Flying Squirrels. Taylor Rashi worked a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in his Double-A debut.

The Flying Squirrels will play their home opener on Tuesday against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...