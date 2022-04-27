Special Olympics Virginia announces new president

David Thomason has been tapped to serve as the next president of Special Olympics Virginia, succeeding the current president, Rick Jeffrey, who is retiring from the post in June.

Thomason has been at Special Olympics Virginia since 1987. He began his work as region director of the Central Region, which now encompasses the James River, Piedmont and Capital regions. In 2005, he became the director of events and athlete keadership, and in 2007, assumed his current role on the development team, leading the organization’s individual and leadership giving efforts.

“David possesses the qualifications and expertise to ensure Special Olympics Virginia continues its mission of building more inclusive communities through sports,” said Special Olympics Virginia Board Chair Chester Sharps. “We look forward to building on the program’s successes under his leadership.”

During his 36-year tenure, Thomason developed the organization’s Global Messenger initiative, which promotes leadership and advocacy opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities around the world.

An alumnus of The College of William and Mary, he has committed his career to non-profit organizations — as a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco, and at the American Heart Association prior to his work with Special Olympics.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to lead the exceptional team at Special Olympics Virginia,” said Thomason. “Guided by the voice, wisdom and experience of our athletes and their communities, we will continue to work together toward our shared vision of a more respectful, inclusive and unified world for people of all abilities and gifts. I greatly respect and appreciate the talents and commitment that so many already contribute, and am excited about how we can build on that. ”

