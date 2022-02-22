Snow Moon Fest returns to Massanutten as part of 50th anniversary celebrations

Published Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, 11:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Massanutten Resort has announced the return of its Snow Moon Fest, set this year for the weekend of March 4-6.

As part of the resort’s 50th annniversary celebrations, taking place all year long, the Snow Moon Fest will include kid’s activities, live music, a 4K on the Fairway, an Arctic Plunge, a torchlight parade and more. Visitors can also take advantage of the Snow Moon Fest 2022 Lodging Package and other specials, including a VIP package add-on and more to save on their visit.

“We are so excited to welcome guests to the resort for Snow Moon Fest 2022, with so many fun ways to celebrate our 50th anniversary and make memories that will last a lifetime with friends and family,” said Matthias Smith, Massanutten Resort’s general manager. “From an awe-inspiring torchlight slope parade to a freezing but fun Arctic Plunge, this is sure to be an unforgettable weekend for everyone.”

Snow Moon Fest includes activities for all ages from dawn to dusk throughout the weekend. Events include:

4K on the Fairway: Taking place Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain Greens Golf Course, this race/walk will allow participants to wind their way through the front nine of this scenic course. The event costs $25 per person and will benefit Elkton Area United Services. In addition, all participants will be entered into a raffle to win additional prizes.

Taking place Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain Greens Golf Course, this race/walk will allow participants to wind their way through the front nine of this scenic course. The event costs $25 per person and will benefit Elkton Area United Services. In addition, all participants will be entered into a raffle to win additional prizes. Arctic Plunge: This exciting event will be held Sunday, March 6 at the Woodstone Recreation Center Outdoor Pool with the first wave taking place at 9:30 a.m. Cost to participate is $25 per person and participants are encouraged to raise additional donations for a chance to win prizes. All proceeds will benefit Therapeutic Adventures, a non-profit that provides opportunities for those with disabilities, illnesses and other health needs to experience the outdoors through camps, adaptive sports, clinics, retreats, races and service projects. The minimum age to participate in the Arctic Plunge is 14 years old, and those 6 and up can participate in the Arctic Splash, where they will splash and dash their way through 2-2.5 feet of water.

This exciting event will be held Sunday, March 6 at the Woodstone Recreation Center Outdoor Pool with the first wave taking place at 9:30 a.m. Cost to participate is $25 per person and participants are encouraged to raise additional donations for a chance to win prizes. All proceeds will benefit Therapeutic Adventures, a non-profit that provides opportunities for those with disabilities, illnesses and other health needs to experience the outdoors through camps, adaptive sports, clinics, retreats, races and service projects. The minimum age to participate in the Arctic Plunge is 14 years old, and those 6 and up can participate in the Arctic Splash, where they will splash and dash their way through 2-2.5 feet of water. Beer & Wine Samples at Base Camp: Visitors can enjoy beer and wine samples from noon to 8 p.m. at Base Camp on Saturday, March 5 with selections from Basic City Beer Co., Skipping Rock Beer Co., CrossKeys Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Stone Brewing and more.

Visitors can enjoy beer and wine samples from noon to 8 p.m. at Base Camp on Saturday, March 5 with selections from Basic City Beer Co., Skipping Rock Beer Co., CrossKeys Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Stone Brewing and more. Live at the Lodge Parties: Visitors ages 21 and up can enjoy Live at the Lodge Parties featuring the Daniel Jordan Band at Encounters Lounge on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with a $7 cover charge.

Visitors ages 21 and up can enjoy Live at the Lodge Parties featuring the Daniel Jordan Band at Encounters Lounge on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with a $7 cover charge. Torchlight Slope Parade & Fireworks: The return of this popular parade will leave guests in awe as skiers and snowboarders glide down the slopes with lit torches and fireworks at the end of night.

For additional information about Snow Moon Fest visit MassResort.com/SnowMoonFest. Register for the 4k on the Fairway, Artic Plunge and Artic Splash here. For more information on the Resort’s 50th Ski Anniversary, visit MassResort.com/50years, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.