Shots fired on Old Brook Road: Albemarle County Police Department investigating
The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Old Brook Road at 11 p.m. Thursday.
No injuries were sustained and only buildings and vehicles were struck.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue treated one person on scene and subsequently transported them to UVA after they sustained non-life-threatening injuries, when a car trying to leave the area ran over them.
This remains an active investigation.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].