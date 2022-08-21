Shenandoah National Park will once again be requiring masks beginning Monday
The pandemic is pretty much over, except at Shenandoah National Park, where effective Monday, Aug. 22, visitors to buildings will be required to wear masks.
The reason being given for the requirement: high transmission rates in the area of the park.
“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high. The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said.
COVID reporting isn’t what it was at the height of the pandemic, but from a look at the Virginia Department of Health website, the statewide numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline for the past three months.
For a lot of people, masks have become so much a thing of the past that they may not even have any in the house anymore.
So, keep in mind, if you’re headed to the Shenandoah National Park, you’re going to need a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants.
Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face. Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves, and face shields do not meet the requirement.
The public is encouraged to check the park website (www.nps.gov/shen) before visiting for the latest information about current conditions.
Or maybe just don’t go.