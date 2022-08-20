Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence to present public program on plein air painting
Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence Ken Michael Heyman will hold a plein air painting drop-in event at Jewell Hollow Overlook (mile 36.4 on Skyline Drive) from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The public is invited.
Heyman will show some of the paintings he has created in Shenandoah and will demonstrate the techniques and processes he uses to create his artwork. He will share how he would capture the landscape from Jewell Hollow Overlook’s beautiful views of the rolling hills of the Page Valley and the peaks of Neighbor Mountain and Leading Ridge.
The artist relishes the pleasure of painting.
“I prefer plein air painting, the act of painting outdoors, for the simple purity of the experience. Working directly on site in nature to capture the essence of the landscape forces spontaneity into the process, including the changing sun, wind, and weather,” Heyman said.
Heyman plans to share his paintings and experiences from the residency through his instagram account: @ken_hey_you.
The program is free. Attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass. Shenandoah National Park’s Artist-in-Residence program is funded through generous donations to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.