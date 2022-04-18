Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center hosting transgender, nonbinary health fair

The Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center is hosting its second of three health and wellness fairs for specific subpopulations of the local LGBTQ+ community on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

This fair will focus primarily on the needs of transgender, nonbinary and gender-non-conforming people in the area.

“The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hopes to address and reduce the barriers/access to healthcare for LGBTQIA+ folks living in the Shenandoah Valley specifically the Transgender/GNC/Non-Binary Community during this April health fair,” said Cole Troxell, Event Director for the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center. “We experienced huge success with our February fair with a growth in interest from health and wellness community partners and our community. We anticipate upwards to 20 health and wellness vendors present at the upcoming fair.”

Invited Community Partners will span services for mental, physical, and sexual health – and will provide care and resources tailored specifically for the targeted LGBTQ+ subpopulation. Additionally, these events also provide an opportunity for healthcare providers, community organizations, and business to come together and provide tailored care and resources for each of these populations, and encourage dialogue surrounding the health disparities that exist for these communities.

Vendors for the health fair include:

Uma’s Herbals/The Pod Yoga

New Directions Center

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Dynamic DXS-Mobile Phlebotomy

AIDS Response Effort Inc.

ARROW Project Inc.

Allied Transformations

Blue Ridge Free Clinic

Bridging Health Clinic

Amato Clinic

Savida Health

Valley Community Services Board

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance

Kevyn Burn; Lifetouch

Charley Burton: Diversity in Recovery and Black Transmen Inc.

Augusta County Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley

Erin West: Northwestern Mutual

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley

These inclusive events aim to increase access to affirming healthcare services for the LGBTQ+ population in the Shenandoah Valley. Services available at the fairs include adult immunizations for Hepatitis A and HPV, spinal check screenings, STI testing, consultations and opportunities for wellness presentations and group social gatherings. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered.

The next health and wellness fair serving the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) LGBTQ+ population will take place on June 26.

Both fairs will take place on the fifth floor of the Masonic Building (13 W. Beverley St., Staunton).

For more information regarding the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center and these health fairs, visit the Facebook event page for the health fairs.

This project is supported by the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

