Shenandoah Athletics announces fall kick-off event

Published Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 4:48 pm

Shenandoah UniversityShenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bridget Lyons, Ph.D. announced Friday that the department will hold its annual kick-off reception on Monday, Aug. 26, at Piccadilly’s Public House.

Open to all Hornet Club members, season ticket holders, and interested fans, the reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor banquet room at Piccadilly’s.

Following a social hour, head football coach Scott Yoder, as well as fellow fall coaches Andy Marrocco, Elizabeth Pike ’11, Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft and Kent Clayberg, will speak about their upcoming seasons and do brief question-and-answer sessions.

Dr. Lyons will represent and speak for head men’s soccer coach Zack MacDougall as his Hornets are hosting a pre-season scrimmage during the reception period.

Interested guests should contact Donna Cates at dcates@su.edu or 540.665.4566 to confirm their attendance at the event.



Comments

