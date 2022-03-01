Selection of local artistic talent featured in new exhibit at The Center

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 9:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Center at Belvedere art galleries will display the Black and White Art Exhibit running March 4-April 27.

Forty-five pieces of art, all in black, white, or shades of gray, will be shown on both floors of the building by 16 accomplished local artists. Join us for a special Opening Reception on Tuesday, March 8, 4-6 p.m.

Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. Stroll the galleries anytime during The Center’s regular hours. For more information about this exhibit, visit www.thecentercville.org.

This event is free and open to the public. Curators Lorraine Momper and David Reynaud wanted to show what happens when artists cast aside the color spectrum and focus on the visual power of black, white, and everything in between.

Mediums include calligraphy, graphite, charcoal, gouache, intaglio prints, linoleum block prints, ink, soft pastel, oils, acrylic, mixed media, collage, fiber, and watercolor.

To produce an exhibit that presents a larger snapshot of what is possible with this monochromatic theme, Momper and Reynaud invited artists who work in specific mediums. Featured are works by Bob Anderson, Ann Cheeks, Terry Coffey, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Lotta Helleberg, Anne Hopper, Melissa Malone, Michael, McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale, David Reynaud, Chris Rich, Jane Skafte, Tom Tartaglino, and Susan Trimble.

This is the first exhibit at The Center that brings in artists who may not be seniors. In keeping with the mission of The Center, solo exhibits are offered only to artists who are 50 or older. However, large group exhibits are open to community artists of all ages. Exhibits rotate every two months.

Special thank you to RoseWood Village Assisted Living and Memory Care for its sponsorship of art programs at The Center.