Rob Wittman statement on Iran

Congressman Rob Wittman, R-Va., released a statement today on Iran.

“Last week, President Trump took action to eliminate a brutal terrorist and protect the American people,” said Wittman, Ranking Member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee. “Make no mistake, Qasem Soleimani was a known enemy of the United States who believed himself and his heinous deeds beyond reproach – this is no longer the case. I agree with President Trump, additional sanctions are necessary to ensure Iran does not build up its nuclear arsenal nor continue to sponsor terrorist activity. I also agree that we must solicit the support of NATO in order to apply additional pressure on Iran.

“The United States seeks peace and will continue to work with the Iranian people to achieve that. I offer my full support to the president and as the situation progresses, I will continue to steadfastly support our men and women in uniform and do everything in my power to make sure they have the resources they need should conflict begin.”

Wittman represents the First District of Virginia in the House. He serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, where he serves as the ranking member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

