Roanoke woman sentenced to five years in prison for dealing heroin

A Roanoke woman who sold drugs on behalf of her incarcerated boyfriend was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison.

Aminee Jewell Davenport, 35, pleaded guilty in November to one count of distributing more than 100 grams of heroin.

According to court documents, Davenport was in a romantic relationship with Anthony Barnett, who had been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in Roanoke. Once incarcerated, Barnett directed Davenport to sell narcotics on his behalf. Investigators with the Virginia State Police made two controlled purchases of approximately four ounces of heroin from Davenport.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia, Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Coleman Adams and Kari Munro prosecuted the case.

