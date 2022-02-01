Update: Two officers shot, suspect apprehended in shooting on Bridgewater College Campus

Two officers were reportedly shot on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday afternoon, and a male suspect is in custody.

This according to a report from Bridgewater College, where the situation unfolded beginning at 1:20 p.m.

Virginia State Police are confirming that two officers were shot – a Bridgewater College campus law enforcement officer and a campus safety officer.

State Police, as of 5:30 p.m., are not releasing the conditions of the two who were shot.

A Facebook post from State Sen. Emmett Hanger reports that the two officers died from their injuries.

The Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus.

The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene. State and local law enforcement immediately responded to the campus and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m., the male shooter was taken into police custody.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.