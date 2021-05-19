Rasoul votes early in Roanoke, marking three weeks to Election Day

Del. Sam Rasoul cast his ballot in the June 8 Democratic primary at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office early voting site on Tuesday.

Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, was joined by his wife, Layaly, who also voted, and their three children, Jennah, Amirah, and Issa.

Rasoul, who has represented the 11th District in the House of Delegates since 2014, used the opportunity to call attention to early voting and encourage voters to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Thank goodness for early voting. We’ve learned the hard lesson that early voting and convenient access to the ballot cannot be taken for granted, and I’m thankful for everyone who has fought to ensure we have early voting in Virginia today,” said Rasoul. “I encourage every voter who can to use the opportunity to skip the Election Day lines, and to keep working together to expand the ability to vote in Virginia.”

