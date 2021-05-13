Radio IQ wins seven Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding News Reporting

WVTF’s Radio IQ news team has won seven 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism, more than any other station in its region.

In addition to accolades for feature and news reporting, Radio IQ was recognized for “Overall Excellence” as the top small market radio news team in the three-state region.

The seven awards from the Radio Television Digital Broadcast News Association (RTNDA) are the most WVTF/Radio IQ has received in a single year and marks the first time since 1997 that the station received the region’s highest recognition for “Overall Excellence.”

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone,” said Radio IQ News Director David Seidel. “I think challenging times are when communities need journalism the most. I’m proud that our Radio IQ journalists delivered for our communities and are being recognized for their work.”

The Region 12 awards, given by the RDTNA, includes all broadcasters in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. As a regional winner, WVTF/Radio IQ now advances to the national competition in the fall.

WVTF/Radio IQ provides public radio programming to 200,000 listeners weekly from 25 signals serving communities across the commonwealth. A community service of Virginia Tech, the station is licensed to the Virginia Tech Foundation and helps fulfill the university’s motto of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

WVTF/Radio IQ 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Overall Excellence

Continuing Coverage: for “Richmond’s Summer of Reckoning”

Reporters: Mallory Noe-Payne and Cat Modlin-Jackson

Reporters: Mallory Noe-Payne and Cat Modlin-Jackson Feature Reporting: for “Albert Hash”

Reporter: Luke Church

Reporter: Luke Church Hard News: for “Fentress Released”

Reporter: Sandy Hausman

Reporter: Sandy Hausman Newscast: “June 1, 2020”

Host: Jeff Bossert

Host: Jeff Bossert News Series: for “How COVID Spread and was Contained at Two Nursing Homes”

Joint project: WVTF/RADIO IQ and Virginia Public Media

Joint project: WVTF/RADIO IQ and Virginia Public Media Excellence in Sound: for “James River Postcard”

Reporter: Mallory Noe-Payne

