Pro-Trump group pushing Youngkin to dump Education nominee

Look Ahead America, a nonprofit founded by a former Trump campaign staffer, is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to withdraw his nomination of Aimee Guidera to serve as Secretary of Education.

The problem, in essence: she’s for “equity” in education.

“We are calling on Gov. Youngkin to withdraw his nomination of Guidera because of her roles in organizations such as Pahara-Aspen Education Fellowship, DQC, her company until 2018, and her collaboration to advance ‘equity’ with organizations like Urban Institute’s National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership, do not align with a pro-America agenda,” Look Ahead America Virginia State Volunteer Coordinator Craig Stewart said in a statement.

Trying to make sense of this, first we find out that the Pahara-Aspen Education Fellowship is a two-year, cohort-based program that identifies leaders in the educational excellence and equity movement.

DQC is the Data Quality Campaign, a nonprofit leading the effort to empower educators, students, parents and policymakers with the information they need to make the best decisions to improve student outcomes.

Guidera is the former president and CEO of DQC.

The National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership is a learning network connecting partner organizations in 30 cities that ensure their communities have access to data and the skills to use information to advance equity and well-being across neighborhoods.

You see the obvious problem here.

“The governor should select someone who is better qualified to institute policy that will build our children up together and not divide them along the tenants of critical race theory praxis,” Stewart said.

“Fighting anti-American poison like critical race theory in our public schools is important, but it isn’t enough. Even if CRT was defeated, another leftist, anti-American theology would replace it as the default educational framework in our public schools,” Stewart said.

Story by Chris Graham