Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
I hate to admit that I’ve been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye’s in Waynesboro to finally open its doors.
That’s goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders, later a biscuit, with a side of cajun fries.
The news first came down in mid-2021 that the Popeye’s, along with Chipotle, Sheetz and Aspen Dental, would be occupying the new Waynesboro Marketplace, on the grounds of the former Ladd Elementary School.
I concede to abusing my editorial duties by pushing reporters to call more periodically than they would otherwise to check on the progress.
One report, from last fall, pegged the businesses as being ready to open in May.
When the calendar hit May 1, I was ready.
And then it hit May 31, and I was … apoplectic.
June, July, August, and now it’s mid-September.
All is forgiven. I had me some Popeye’s chicken today.