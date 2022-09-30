Podcast: Book chronicles Virginia’s role in shaping the history of baseball

“Street Knowledge” welcomes David Driver and Lacy Lusk, the authors of From Tidewater To The Shenandoah: Snapshots From Virginia’s Rich Baseball Legacy, a look at the past, present, and future of baseball in Virginia, a state which has produced five Hall of Famers and several World Series stars.

“Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.

