podcast book chronicles virginias role in shaping the history of baseball
Sports

Podcast: Book chronicles Virginia’s role in shaping the history of baseball

Chris Graham
Last updated:
baseball
(© Sean Gladwell – stock.adobe.com)

“Street Knowledge” welcomes David Driver and Lacy Lusk, the authors of From Tidewater To The Shenandoah: Snapshots From Virginia’s Rich Baseball Legacy, a look at the past, present, and future of baseball in Virginia, a state which has produced five Hall of Famers and several World Series stars.

“Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.

Listen

Chris Graham

