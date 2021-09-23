Plastics company to expand in Rockingham County, creating 92 jobs

Virginia Industrial Plastics Inc., a plastic thermoforming and fabrication company, plans to invest more than $6.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Rockingham County.

This project will create 92 new jobs.

“Virginia Industrial Plastics has helped advance our thriving manufacturing industry throughout its 40-year history in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia earned consecutive titles as the best state for business because companies, like Virginia Industrial Plastics, continue to invest in our people and resources. We look forward to seeing what this investment and expansion will make possible for the company and the Commonwealth.”

Family-run and founded more than 40 years ago, Virginia Industrial Plastics produces a wide variety of products that are designed and produced to serve markets such as meat processing, leisure, medical, commercial, transportation, industrial, heavy equipment, and agriculture. The company’s services include tooling and mold creation using wood, synthetics, composites, or aluminum, thermoforming and vacuum forming, CNC operations, value-add assembly, and just-in-time inventory.

The company also designs and manufactures mold protectant cabinet liners and after-market parts and accessories for customizing golf cars. This expansion will allow the company to increase capacity for its company-owned product lines, Cabinet Savers® and VIP Golf Cars.

“The Shenandoah Valley has a rich manufacturing history, bolstered by longtime employers like Virginia Industrial Plastics,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This expansion demonstrates the company’s confidence in Rockingham County, and we thank Virginia Industrial Plastics for providing 21st-century job opportunities for the skilled workforce in the region.”

“Our ability to make products or parts ranging from a couple of inches in size up to 7 feet x 11 feet is a big differentiator from our competitors,” said Virginia Industrial Plastics President Ed Fisher. “We chose Elkton, Virginia due to it being geographically close (within 350 miles) to many companies we want to do business with to save on shipping costs. Additionally, Rockingham County has a good source of workers and provides a great quality of life.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Virginia Industrial Plastics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. This program provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. It is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are extremely pleased about the $6.5 million expansion of Virginia Industrial Plastics’ plant in Rockingham County,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Rick Chandler. “With 40 years of experience, Virginia Industrial Plastics continues to be a leader in a broad range of product lines that serve a large marketing clientele. Rockingham County Economic Development continues to be a strong leader in Virginia, and Virginia Industrial Plastics’ announcement demonstrates the excellence that makes our Shenandoah Valley a great place to live and work.”

“Rockingham County and Virginia Industrial Plastics are a good team to provide new jobs while growing this local business,” says State Sen. Emmett Hanger. “Another growth opportunity assisted by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership program funding and a company’s ongoing success is always something to recognize within the community.”

“We are all very excited that Virginia Industrial Plastics will be expanding its Rockingham County facility,” said Del. Robert B. Bell. “The 92 new jobs are a welcome addition and will provide more opportunities to local residents. Great news!”