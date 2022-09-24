Menu
patrick county police pursuit ends in fatal crash on route 8
Local

Patrick County: Police pursuit ends in fatal crash on Route 8

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 during a pursuit by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling south on Route 8 when it attempted an abrupt turn onto Ashby Drive, ran off the right side of the roadway and down a steep embankment.

The driver, Joseph Lee Eugene Duncan, Jr., 28, of Galax, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

Staff/Wire

Staff/Wire

