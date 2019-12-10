Parties reach agreement on new USMCA trade deal

The U.S., Mexico and Canda have reached a deal on the final text of a new trade agreement.

The United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement includes stronger provisions on labor, enforcement and pharmaceuticals that Democrats had sought as condition for putting the agreement to a final vote in Congress.

“Central Virginia businesses, farms, and manufacturers have waited patiently for this day to arrive,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said in a statement. “Since coming to the U.S. House, I’ve repeatedly heard business owners and workers describe the clear economic need for expanded export markets in Canada and Mexico. And just last week, I shared their views with Vice President Pence.”

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Virginia exported $4.3 billion of goods to Mexico and Canada in 2018.

“Today, I’m encouraged that the administration and House negotiators have been able to work out an agreement with all three countries that will bring greater long-term trade stability to the Commonwealth’s economy. Now, we need to focus on receiving implementing legislation from the administration and advancing it to the floor of the U.S. House—and I’ll keep pressing all players involved until that happens,” Spanberger said.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), called the agreement “an important and positive step forward.”

“I thank Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Neal, and the Democratic working group for fighting hard for months to fix this deal and improve outcomes for American workers,” Beyer said. “It was their successful efforts to deliver big victories on progressive policy areas that opened a pathway for this agreement to advance in Congress.

“Thousands of Northern Virginia jobs depend on trade, and I will have the best interests of my constituents in mind as I evaluate the text of this agreement in days to come.”

