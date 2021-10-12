Parks & rec hosting free movie night at Natural Chimneys Park
Augusta County Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie night at Natural Chimneys Park on Saturday featuring “Toy Story 4.”
This is a free event open to all.
German Bratwurst Food Truck and Lucky Duck Kettle Korn will be serving up delicious eats and treats starting at 4 p.m. Bring your appetite and cash.
Lawn games and cornhole starting at 4 p.m. until the movie begins.
Movie begins at 6:45 p.m.
Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket for the lawn seating and a flashlight for the walk back to your vehicle at the end of the night.
The park address is 94 Natural Chimneys Lane, Mount Solon.