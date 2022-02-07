Open Coffee: Shenandoah Community Capital Fund looking to make connections

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is launching an Open Coffee event to bring together entrepreneurs as a community.

These monthly events look to spark energized moments of inspiration, insight, and connection among entrepreneurs, creatives, developers, marketers, supporters, business owners, and all other movers-and-shakers from across our region.

Several communities across the Shenandoah Valley host in person, open coffee type meetups for various professionals. Offering these events on a virtual platform will bridge the gap between communities and help facilitate connections across the Shenandoah Valley. This series will be built around entrepreneurs and other business supporters; their needs, wants, and creative ideas.

“My hope is that through regular attendance at these events, people will have the opportunity to naturally connect to a broad base of like-minded thinkers,” SCCF Ecosystem Builder Katie Overfield-Zook said. “You never know! Your next collaborator, BFF, mentor, employee, or even cofounder could be working somewhere else in the Valley. This is your chance to meet them!”

Open Coffee sessions will be short and sweet, with time for networking as well as the opportunity for feedback on your latest project or pivot.

The launch event will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. via Zoom, and will recur on the third Thursday of every month.

Participants can register for the first session here.

Once a quarter, Open Coffee will be in-person and after hours with an evening event somewhere in the Shenandoah Valley.

Mark your calendars now for our first in person event April 21 (5:30 p.m., location TBD.