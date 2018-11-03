One dead in Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper A.J. Garasimowicz is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Nov. 2 at approximately 8:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of Mount Torrey Road.
A 2003 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Mount Torrey Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck head-on a bridge abutment.
The driver, Michayla L. Shortt Layne, 28, of Staunton, Va. died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
