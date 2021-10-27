Old Dominion accepts invitation to join Sun Belt Conference

Published Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 12:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Old Dominion University has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, and will join the conference no later than July 1, 2023, according to a release from the school today.

ODU joins the 10 football playing members of the SBC, including Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

The school will join the SBC with Southern Miss, who announced on Tuesday its intentions to become a league member.

It is expected that James Madison and Marshall will also join the league in the coming days.

“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program. We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future,” ODU President Brian Hemphill said. “As we prepare to begin a new era in ODU Athletics, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Commissioner Keith Gill and the Sun Belt’s member institutions, especially Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, Ph.D., for such a warm welcome.

“We look forward to competing with our Sun Belt family in the years to come. More importantly, we look forward to the lasting and meaningful partnerships that will develop as we spotlight the incredible talent and hard work of our student-athletes!”

“On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches and athletic administration, I want to express our gratitude to Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill and the entire league leadership for this wonderful opportunity to join the Sun Belt Conference with all of its current momentum and potential,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said. “While C-USA has proven to be an excellent home for ODU Athletics during our transition from FCS to FBS, and we thank the C-USA membership and leadership for such an outstanding partnership, the chance to enhance the overall athletic experience for the student-athletes, fans and alumni of ODU in the SBC with regional rivalries represents the perfect opportunity for the continued growth and evolution of ODU athletic programs in our pursuit of national prominence.”

Old Dominion will join the Sun Belt in all sports the conference offers, including baseball, men’s basketball, football, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.

ODU currently competes and plans to remain in the BIG EAST for field hockey. The rowing and lacrosse programs are currently in the American Athletic Association.

Old Dominion joined Conference USA in 2013, where it has won seven conference championships, including a pair in men’s soccer (2014, 2017). ODU also won championships in women’s golf (2017), men’s tennis (2018), men’s basketball (2019), women’s tennis (2021) and baseball (2021).

ODU had been a member of the Colonial Athletic Association since 1992, where it enjoyed great success by winning 51 conference crowns, led by 17 straight women’s basketball titles from 1992 to 2009, 15 crowns in field hockey and six men’s basketball championships.

ODU was a member of the Sun Belt Conference from 1982-1991 and enjoyed success in a wide range of sports.

The men’s basketball team won Sun Belt regular-season titles in 1983 and 1986 and went to the NCAA tournament three times and the NIT three more during their nine seasons in the Sun Belt.

The ODU women’s basketball squad won five Sun Belt titles and went to eight NCAA Tournaments. The 1984-85 team, coached by Marianne Stanley, won the NCAA tournament, the last of ODU’s three national titles. The ODU men’s soccer won the 1985, 1987 and 1989 and the ODU baseball team went to the NCAA Tournament twice in the Sun Belt Conference and coach Mark Newman’s 1985 team finished 50-11 and won the Sun Belt title.

“We are thrilled to welcome Old Dominion University to the Sun Belt. ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said. “I am grateful to President Hemphill and Athletics Director Selig for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our current member institutions for their efforts as we continue our discussions around adding new members.”

The SBC accumulated an FBS-leading 21 non-conference wins in 2020, including a 3-0 record against Big 12 opponents.

In 2020, two Sun Belt teams, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, finished in the final Top-25 AP Poll (CCU #14, Louisiana #15), coaches poll (CCU #14, Louisiana #16) and College Football Playoff Rankings (CCU #12, Louisiana #19), for the first time in conference history.

The SBC was 6-3 against C-USA teams in 2020, including 3-0 in bowl games and is 4-1 against C-USA teams this season.

Over the course of the past five football seasons, the conference has posted an FBS-leading .692 winning percentage in bowl games. The Sun Belt is 18-8 in bowl appearances over this five-year stretch.

The SBC has bowl tie-ins with five bowl games, including the Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) Lending Tree Bowl (Mobile, Ala.), R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, La.), Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, S.C.), and the Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.).

In addition to the conference’s accomplishments on the football field during 2020, the conference boasted a 135 percent increase in TV viewership, with seven of the conference’s games surpassing 1 million viewers.

The Sun Belt Conference has a long-term TV deal with ESPN that runs through the 2030-31 season, while every ODU football and men’s and women’s basketball game will be on one of the ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN+).

Related



