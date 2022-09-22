Menu
Not your parents' Great Resignation: Millennials are 'acting your wage'
Culture

Not your parents’ Great Resignation: Millennials are ‘acting your wage’

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
job interview cv resume applicant business
(© ijeab – stock.adobe.com)

Millennials are catching on to a new labor trend in the United States.

According to Business Insider, social media sparked “acting your wage.”

“If you’re acting your wage, that means the amount of labor you’re putting in reflects the amount you’re getting paid,” TikTok creator Sarai Soto explains. “So you’re not going to do the job of two to three people if you’re really not even making a livable wage.”

“Acting your wage” does not mean doing your job poorly. It means setting a boundary about not overworking unless compensated for your time and effort. If you’re paid minimum wage, you’re going to put in minimum effort.

Soto creates videos shared with her TikTok audiences about different work scenarios and suggestions of how to set boundaries and “act your wage.” The backlash that quiet quitting and “the Great Resignation” has received reveal how managers have always expected Americans to overwork. And Millennials are not cooperating as food and gas prices increase, inflation is high and wages are not keeping up.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

