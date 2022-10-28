Northumberland County: One dead in high-speed ATV crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV in Northumberland County on Tuesday.

The ATV was traveling eastbound on Folly Road at 11:07 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it struck a pothole in the roadway and lost control causing it to run off the road to the left, hit an embankment, and a tree.

The driver, Eric Jermaine Ball, 46, of Richmond County, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.