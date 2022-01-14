augusta free press news

Northam issues one last batch of state board appointments

Published Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, 1:54 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

  • Vanessa S. Rakestraw, PhD* of Henrico, Retired from Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
  • Joseph H. Stepp* of Glen Allen, Financial Director, Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation

  • Samantha Vargas Poppe of Oak Hill, Principal, Equity Matters, LLC

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • The Honorable Frances C. Bradford of Richmond, Secretary of Education

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals

  • James N. Brockwell* of West Point, Owner, Brockwell’s Septic and Service, Inc.
  • John Ewing*of Hanover, President, Old Dominion Onsite, Inc.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board

  • Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy

Criminal Justice Services Board

  • Abbey Philips, MSW of Richmond
  • Ashley Waddell of Petersburg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors

  • Kerri Barile of Fredericksburg, President, Dovetail Cultural Resource Group
  • Lisa Henry of Stafford, Associate Vice President, Mary Washington Healthcare

*denotes reappointment