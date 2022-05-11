Norfolk Tides open homestand with 6-1 win over Memphis Redbirds

The Norfolk Tides (15-16) opened their series against the Memphis Redbirds (15-16) with a 6-1 victory at Harbor Park, their first home game since April 24.

D.L. Hall, the Orioles No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, made his highly anticipated Triple-A debut tonight, allowing one run on two hits in 3.0 innings of work. Hall fanned four, including the first two batters he faced, and walked two.

Memphis opened the scoring with a run in the second on an RBI-single from Cory Spangenberg to take the first lead of the ballgame, but Norfolk responded in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly from Robert Neustrom to tie the game.

The Tides scored a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, on an RBI-groundout from Richie Martin and a solo home from Kelvin Gutiérrez, respectively, to take a 3-1 lead.

In his first game with Norfolk this season, Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Tides pitching staff held a potent Redbirds offense to just one run on four hits, allowing just two hits over the final 6.0 innings of the contest. The bullpen twirled 6.0 scoreless innings, with Logan Gillaspie working half of those frames. He earned his first-career Triple-A win by tossing 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one.

Norfolk broke the game open in the eighth, scoring three runs on RBI-hits from Neustrom, Richie Martin and Cadyn Grenier, to take a 6-1 lead into the ninth.

Game two of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Zac Lowther (0-3, 9.64) is slated to take the mound for Norfolk. He will be facing RHP Johan Oviedo (2-2, 6.59), who is tabbed to make the start for Memphis.

