Norfolk Tides cruise to series-opening win over Gwinnett

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 9:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (21-22) began a season-long 12-game homestand with a 10-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (21-22), on Tuesday night on a cold, rainy night at Harbor Park. The game was called due to rain with the Tides batting in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out.

DJ Stewart put Norfolk in front, by blasting a mammoth three-run home run off of the video board in right field to make it 3-0 Tides.

Dean Kremer was excellent in his second Major League rehab appearance, his first with the Tides, tossing 3.0 scoreless frames, walking just one batter and striking out six.

The Tides broke the game wide open with a seven-run fifth. The first four batters reached safely, leading to Shed Long Jr. earning his first RBI of the season with a bases loaded walk. Rylan Bannon followed by clearing the bases with a three-run double and Kyle Stowers then crushed his team-leading 10th home run of the season to cap the inning.

Nick Vespi worked a shut-out fourth inning, striking out two, and has not allowed an earned run in his first 13 games, spanning 15.1 innings.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night in game two of this six-game set. LHP DL Hall (0-0, 6.52) is scheduled to take the mound for the Tides and RHP Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 6.04) is tabbed to make the start for the Stripers, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...