Norfolk Tides blanked by Gwinnett Stripers in 8-0 defeat

The Norfolk Tides (12-10) were shut out by the Gwinnett Stripers (9-13), 8-0, on Friday night. It is the first time this season that the Tides have failed to score a run in a nine-inning game.

Gwinnett never looked back after taking a 1-0 lead in the third. The Norfolk offense was held to four hits on the night, two of which came from Robert Neustrom. Neustrom extended his hitting streak to five games and has gone 9-for-18 (.500) during that span.

The Stripers broke the game wide open in the fifth, scoring four runs in the frame, on just one hit, to take a 6-0 lead. The Tides pitching staff issued a season-high 11 walks, including five during that fifth inning.

The Tides offense, which entered the contest leading the International League with a .359 on-base percentage, could not find a rhythm at the plate, setting a season-low in hits in a nine-inning game and drawing just two walks.

Game five of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-0, 6.92) will take the mound for Norfolk. LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 3.66), is tabbed to make the start for Gwinnett.

