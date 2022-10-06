Menu
Local

‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
energy savings
(© Khunatorn – stock.adobe.com)

Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed.

The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation.

According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible in the region.

The Energy Discovery, Education, Learning & Technology Accelerator (DELTA) is a collaborative partnership between the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority and business development partner InvestSWVA.

“Since announcing the Virginia 2022 Energy Plan, I am pleased to announce this Energy DELTA Lab project which delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a force in energy innovation,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “No other project like it exists in the United States. With this energy testbed, we see a commitment to transformation, encouragement for startup enterprises, and support for the development of promising careers in exciting new fields.”

According to the press release, the country is in a period of transformation when it comes to creating, transporting, storing and using energy. New technologies for energy emerge every day which require vetting to ensure they meet commercialization potential and are low-cost, clean energy options. The Energy DELTA Lab, with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy Virginia as lead private industry partners, is the culmination of four years of work. The Wise County site will be on property owned by the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership and managed by The Nature Conservancy.

“The Energy DELTA Lab’s focus on leveraging legacy energy assets to develop new and innovative energy technologies can only happen in Southwest Virginia,” Will Payne, Managing Partner of Coalfield Strategies, the firm leading business development for the Energy DELTA Lab and InvestSWVA, said in the press release. “This is just the beginning of the work we must do together to deliver on our vision to build a new, diversified economy in the region. And, with the Energy DELTA Lab as our vehicle, we can define Virginia as a hub of energy innovation in America.”

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that as the U.S. moves toward new forms of producing energy and new ways to use energy, “Virginia’s southwest region has the opportunity to redefine itself as a leader in energy innovation. The Energy DELTA Lab testbed project highlights our determination to push Virginia’s energy leadership position to new heights.”

Developed through a $975,000 grant from the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, the Energy DELTA Lab will build on Southwest Virginia’s unique legacy of 100,000 acres of previously mined property, more than 9,000 gas wells, mine cavities, water supplies, diverse terrain, mineral and underground resources.

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia said the lab’s concept aligns with local, regional, state, federal and international goals.

“Many of us have worked hard over many years to spark new economic opportunities in Southwest Virginia,” Warner and Kaine said in the press release. “This initiative is a promising step forward because it leverages Southwest Virginia’s diverse and unique terrain to position the region as a leader in clean energy research and development.”

According to Mike Quillen, chair of the Energy DELTA Lab and the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, the lab is becoming reality in the most logical place.

“Our work in being part of the global energy story is entering another chapter, encouraging a fresh look at energy production and what it means — and requires — to enjoy a successful career in the industry,” Quillen said.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

