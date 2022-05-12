No. 5 Virginia Tech rallies in ninth inning to edge Liberty, 2-1

Down to their last out, the No. 5 Virginia Tech plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win over the Liberty Flames Wednesday evening at English Field.

Held to two hits over the first eight innings by the Flames, the Hokies used three two-out singles for the come-from-behind victory. Second baseman Eduardo Malinowski tied the game with an RBI single and first baseman Lucas Dolan dropped a bases-loaded single into left to score the game-winning run.

Liberty took advantage of Virginia Tech error in fourth for a 1-0 lead. Center fielder Derek Orndorff reached on a throwing error by Hokies’ shortstop Tanner Schobel with two outs and scored a single back through the middle of the diamond by left fielder Three Hillier.

Before the bottom of the ninth, Liberty and Virginia Tech pitching had combined to allow only five hits in the game. Liberty had three of the five, while Virginia Tech managed two.

Liberty drops to 30-17 on the season. Virginia Tech improves to 34-10.

