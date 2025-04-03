Podcast: It was Denny Hamlin against the world down in Martinsville

Virginia native Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the Cook Out 400 in Martinsville this past weekend.
Given the current moment for Hamlin, who is embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with NASCAR over the team charter system, it was probably the sweetest victory of his racing career.
Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the win.
Other topics:
- Legacy Motor Club is suing Rick Ware Racing over the teams’ deal regarding a charter sale.
- Kyle Larson is going to give the Indy 500/Coca Cola 600 double another try.
- Getting you ready for this weekend down in Darlington.