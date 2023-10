Kyle Larson led 133 laps, but needed a good late-race pit stop to get the lead back from Christopher Bell, before outracing Bell to the finish line, by a mere 0.082-second margin, to get the win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The win puts Larson in the Championship 4 in Phoenix on Nov. 5.

Who else will be joining Larson?

Rod Mullins helps us break it all down.