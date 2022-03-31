New superintendent named at Soutwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has announced that D. Travis Graham has been named superintendent of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

A native and lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia, Graham joined DVS as caretaker manager of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in 2020. He is a graduate of New River Community College and Virginia Tech. Prior to joining DVS, Graham served in multiple professional capacities at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and owned and operated a construction business in Montgomery County.

“Travis has been instrumental in both building and leading the very talented DVS team that we have at the Dublin cemetery as well as ensuring the grounds are always kept in immaculate condition,” said Michael Henshaw, DVS Director of State Veterans Cemeteries. “His experience, expertise and dedication to the cemetery, our veterans and families made him the ideal candidate to fill the position of Superintendent.”

“Being born and raised in Southwest Virginia will also be a benefit to Travis as he conducts outreach in the surrounding communities to raise awareness about the cemetery and the many other benefits for veterans and their families that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services provides,” Henshaw added.

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery opened in 2011 and is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin. There are three state veterans cemeteries (in Dublin, Amelia, and Suffolk) and three active national cemeteries (in Culpeper, Danville, and Quantico) which provide a dignified final resting place for Virginia veterans and eligible dependents.

For more information about Virginia’s state veteran cemeteries, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries. For more information about national cemeteries in Virginia, visit www.cem.va.gov/cems/state.asp?STATE=VA.

