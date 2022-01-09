New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Nathaniel Perry, John Casteen

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading with poets Nathaniel Perry and John Casteen on Friday, Feb. 11, from 7-8 p.m.

Book sales and a signing will follow.

Perry is currently a professor of English at Hampden-Sydney College, and John Casteen is currently an assistant professor in the UVA Writing and Rhetoric Program and the Director of Studies at Brown College at UVA.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public. The shop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Perry is the author of two books of poetry, Long Rules (Backwaters, 2021) and Nine Acres (APR/Copper Canyon, 2011). Recent essays and poems appear in Image, Kenyon Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, and elsewhere. He is editor of the Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review and professor of English at Hampden-Sydney College.

Casteen is the author of Free Union (2009) and For the Mountain Laurel (2011), both from the University of Georgia Press’s VQR Poetry Series. A third collection, Rhythm and Blues, was a finalist for the National Poetry Series. His poems have appeared in Ploughshares, Fence, The Southern Review, The Paris Review, Shenandoah, The Kenyon Review, VQR, and other magazines, and in Best American Poetry and The Rumpus Poetry Anthology. He has contributed personal, critical, and topical prose to The Morning News, VQR, Slate, The Washington Post, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and other magazines and newspapers.

