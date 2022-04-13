New Dominion Bookshop to host author, herbalist Kat Maier

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk and signing with author Kat Maier on Friday, May 13, from 7-8 p.m.

Maier will be speaking about her new book—Energetic Herbalism: A Guide to Sacred Plant Traditions Integrating Elements of Vitalism, Ayurveda, and Chinese Medicine—which was released by Chelsea Green Publishing last fall. This event will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

About the book

In this indispensable new resource both for the home apothecary and clinical practitioners, a celebrated herbalist brings alive the elemental relationships among traditional healing practices, ecological stewardship, and essential plant medicines.

By honoring ancient wisdom and presenting it in an innovative way, Energetic Herbalism is a profound and practical guide to family and community care for those seeking to move beyond symptom relief and into a truly holistic framework of health. Throughout, author Kat Maier invites readers to explore their personal relationships with plants and their environs as they discover diverse models of healing. Whether you are a seasoned clinical herbalist, an herbalist-in-training, or simply someone seeking to provide the best natural healthcare for your family, this book is a source of inspiration, insight, and answers you will return to again and again.

About the author

Maier is the founder and director of Sacred Plant Traditions, a center for herbal studies in Charlottesville. One of her greatest accomplishments has been to train many clinical herbalists who have gone on to begin other schools and apothecaries, or open their own practices. In clinical practice for more than thirty years, Kat teaches internationally at universities, conferences, and herbal schools. She is a founding member of Botanica Mobile Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to providing accessible herbal medicine to local communities. She is coauthor of Bush Medicine of San Salvador Island, Bahamas. As a passionate steward of the plants, Kat also served as president of United Plant Savers and was the recipient of the organization’s first Medicinal Plant Conservation Award.

