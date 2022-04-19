New Dominion Bookshop to host artist, author Rosamond Casey

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk and signing with artist and author Rosamond Casey on Saturday, May 14, from 4-5 p.m.

Casey will be speaking about and presenting images from her new book, In Those Days There Was No River Here.

This event will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

About the book

In Those Days There Was No River Here is a collection of images painted by the artist between 2015 and 2021, which capture the drumbeat of change set in motion in the digital age. The images are linked in a simple storybook cadence as a retrospective chronology, looking backwards from the future. The paintings tell the story of our subjugation to the gods of cyberspace and the resulting tragedy of our inattention as the waters rise. The last section, called “Working Below Sea Level,” depicts our immersion—and coming to grips—in a new watery landscape.

About the author

Casey’s work is represented in the permanent collections of the National Gallery of Art, the Library of Congress, and numerous university, public, and private collections, including the Jack Ginsberg Collection in South Africa. She has exhibited her painting, book art, and gallery installations in solo exhibitions (the Burroughs-Chapin Art Museum, SC; the Triangle Gallery, DC; and the Fralin Art Museum, the Chroma Projects Art Laboratory, and the McGuffey Art Center, VA) and group exhibitions (the National Museum for Women in the Arts and the Corcoran Gallery of Art, DC, and the Phoenix Gallery, NYC).

Her work has been published in national journals, including VQR, Calligraphy Review, Art Directions Magazine, and Archipelago. Rosamond Casey lives in Charlottesville, where she has taught numerous art seminars, including her signature course, Mapping the Dark, inspired by her installation Mapping the Dark: A Museum of Ambient Disorders.

