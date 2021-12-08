My Dear Heart Elixir from Red Root & Co is 2022 Good Food Awards Finalist

The Red Root & Co. My Dear Heart Elixir was selected as a finalist along with just 25 other products in the Elixirs category in the upcoming 2022 Good Food Awards.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition and delighted to be amongst a group of creative, environmentally and socially responsible food crafters,” said Corey MacDonald, owner and founder of Red Root & Co. “The Good Food Foundation shares our values, so being selected as a finalist validates our ethos in a significant way.”

The Good Food Awards are just one part of the mission of the Good Food Foundation, which is “to celebrate, connect, empower and leverage the passionate and engaged, yet often overlooked, players in the food system who are driving towards tasty, authentic and responsible food in order to humanize and reform our American food culture.”

Over 2,000 entries from all 50 states are submitted each year. 2022 marks the 12th year the Good Food Awards have taken place. Red Root & Co is a finalist for the “Elixir” Category and is among 33 other finalists in the category from all 50 states. All finalists have to adhere to a strict set of standards to qualify, including being free of any artificial ingredients, made in the USA, and made by a crafter that is an “upstanding member of the good food community, committed to equity, inclusion, and justice in all levels of their business.”

Red Root & Co’s My Dear Heart Elixir are made with infusions of natural botanicals, including floral notes of goldenrod and rose balanced with holy basil and hawthorn. Elixirs may be mixed into fine craft beverages, or with a small part soda or flat water–elixirs also have a delicious and meaningful place consumed straight in drops and dashes. Red Root & Co wants to inspire its customers to connect with the botanical world and savor mother nature’s unique flavors and attributes.

Red Root & Co is using the power of plants to give elixirs a more important role, both in terms of flavor and health benefits. When creating her products, herbalist Corey MacDonald takes all characteristics of each plant into careful consideration.

“Concentrated herbal preparations, such as elixirs, are a great place to start introducing the vitalizing power of plants to a modern diet. Taken in supplemental fashion, elixirs are tasty recipes and incorporating herbal infusions into our day elevates our wellbeing,” says Corey MacDonald. “We love the role they play as part of a kitchen apothecary bringing flavor and botanical essence to the bartender and chef. Elixirs can be part of delightful cocktails and mocktails, and using our blends are a way to bring more of the plant world into your favorite indulgence.”

